Baylor OL Cyril Richardson learning new techniques

"So much of college football now in a lot of programs is the spread offense where you're playing in a two-point stance. In the NFL, it's a little bit different," said North squad coach Mike Smith. "If it's third-and-4 or more, it's pretty much a pass down so most of the time offensive linemen are in two-point stances. But when it's a run down or a down that can be either a run or a pass, our guys in the NFL are going to line up in (three-)point stances. So there are a number of guys who are learning to play from that three-point stance. It is an emphasis point."