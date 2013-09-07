Baylor offense renders Buffalo LB Khalil Mack invisible

Baylor coach Art Briles spent the week praising Khalil Mack and then rendered the Buffalo linebacker invisible with a masterful game plan in a 70-13 drubbing.
After a breakout game at Ohio State in which he had nine tackles, 2.5 sacks and a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown, Mack managed just four tackles as the Bears ran up a school-record 781 yards of total offense with their balanced spread offense keeping Mack completely off-balance.
Baylor quarterback Bryce Petty completed 16-of-19 passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns. The redshirt junior has eight incompletions, four touchdowns and zero interceptions through his first two career starts.
Running back Lache Seastrunk added 150 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, taking a seat with 3:52 left in the second quarter and Baylor up by 43.
Briles has made Baylor a winner and nationally relevant, producing a host of NFL players, notably Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III. Seastrunk and offensive guard Cyril Richardson will be playing professionally soon enough, and Petty's early play is enough to indicate he will be heading down that same path.
If Chip Kelly's offensive wizardry translates from Oregon to the Philadelphia Eagles, Briles has an equally impressive track record and could be targeted to make the leap from Saturdays to Sundays.