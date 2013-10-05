Baylor offense dominates West Virginia in first half

If Baylor's Big 12 Conference opener against West Virginia was supposed to be a measuring stick, the Bears measured up and then broke the stick.
Against a Mountaineers defense that allowed 16 points and 435 yards at Oklahoma and 21 points and 433 yards in an upset win over Oklahoma State, Baylor rolled up 56 points and 617 yards.
In the first half.
It should go without saying that the Baylor skill players put up unreal stats in the opening 30 minutes. Quarterback Bryce Petty was 16-of-24 passing for 342 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Antwan Goodley was Petty's top target, catching seven passes for 170 yards, with a 61-yard touchdown on the opening drive to kick off the fireworks.
Running back Lache Seastrunk carried the ball 15 times for 172 yards and two touchdowns, including an 80-yard run in the first quarter.
With all due respect to the prolific offenses at Oregon, Clemson and Texas A&M, head coach Art Briles' bunch is the most explosive and entertaining team in college football, a title that may take BU to a Big 12 title and BCS bowl.