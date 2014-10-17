Baylor loses starting guard Desmine Hilliard for rest of season

Baylor's high-flying offense has already suffered a few injuries this season, but most of the players have eventually found themselves back in the lineup after a little bit of rest and recovery.
That won't be the case with starting guard Desmine Hilliard, though.
Bears head coach Art Briles confirmed to reporters Friday that Hilliard underwent wrist surgery this week and would be lost for the rest of the season.
The 6-foot-5, 340-pound redshirt junior was expected to contend for All-Big 12 honors this season after starting all 13 games for Baylor last season as the team won the conference title and went to the Fiesta Bowl. He started five games for the team this season but didn't start this past week in the team's wild shootout victory over TCU. While he did end up playing extensively in the game, he did not get the start for unspecified reasons.
While the loss of Hilliard could prove to be significant, Briles and company have been encouraged by the play of backup Jarell Broxton, a junior college transfer who took Hilliard's place last week and is likely penciled in to start at right guard for the rest of the season. Because Broxton was the primary backup at both guard spots, the team's depth along the interior of the line does take a hit.
Baylor does have some recent experience shuffling folks along the offensive line, though. Last season the Bears had to deal with an injury to left tackle Spencer Drango that forced a number of players to move around to replace the potential early round NFL draft pick. The team still was able to pile up points and yards in Big 12 play without Drango, but the team's schedule this season won't get any easier with heavyweights Oklahoma, Kansas State and others still on the docket.
The Bears are on the road this week and will experience life after Hilliard on Saturday in Morgantown against West Virginia.