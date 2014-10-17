Baylor loses starting guard Desmine Hilliard for rest of season

Baylor does have some recent experience shuffling folks along the offensive line, though. Last season the Bears had to deal with an injury to left tackle Spencer Drango that forced a number of players to move around to replace the potential early round NFL draft pick. The team still was able to pile up points and yards in Big 12 play without Drango, but the team's schedule this season won't get any easier with heavyweights Oklahoma, Kansas State and others still on the docket.