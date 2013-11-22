 Skip to main content
Advertising

Baylor LG Cyril Richardson 'so overrated,' AFC scout says

Published: Nov 22, 2013 at 07:31 AM
cyril-richardson-112113.jpg

It is going to be bone-chilling cold Saturday night in Stillwater, Okla., with temperatures in the 30s and gusts of 10-20 miles per hour when Baylor and Oklahoma State kick off their critical Big 12 Conference game. Not exactly favorable conditions for the Bears' high-powered spread offense, right?

Hot 100 seniors

In his midseason update of the top 100 seniors in college football, Gil Brandt has UCLA LB Anthony Barr No. 1 and a previously unranked player in his top 5. **More ...**

For those who haven't really seen the Bears and focus only on the eye-popping statistics quarterback Bryce Petty and his wide receivers have put up this season, there is a whole other side that starts up front, specifically with redshirt senior left guard Cyril Richardson.

"Our offensive line started out as the strength of our football team, and I think that's held true throughout these four months," Baylor head coach Art Briles said.

Behind Richardson, a hulking presence at 6-foot-5 and 340 pounds, Baylor is rushing for 300 yards per game and averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Even with veteran running backs Lache Seastrunk and Glasco Martin held out because of injury last week against Texas Tech, the Bears still rolled up 340 yards on the ground, with redshirt freshmen Shock Linwood and Devin Chafin each rushing for 100 yards.

Richardson is at the heart of that success, opening massive holes to allow those backs free release into the second level. "He doesn't have a ton to prove; he kind of is what he is," an AFC scout told NFL Media reporter Albert Breer.

However, an AFC college scouting director called Richardson "so overrated," presumably because of concerns about his athleticism and the favorable matchups the Baylor scheme creates.

How Richardson fares against Cowboys defensive tackle Calvin Barnett (6-2, 300), who has seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and five hurries this season, could quiet those doubts, as could his blitz recognition when Oklahoma State sends linebacker Caleb Lavey. Lavey is tied for third on the team with 2.5 tackles for loss.

What could complicate matters is the absence of starting left tackle Spencer Drango because of back surgery. Drango and Richardson have formed one of the finest pairings in college football, but presumably the Cowboys would be more interested in challenging Drango's replacement rather than testing Richardson. That could mean more twists, stunts and overload looks from the right side of the OSU defense, which would test Richardson's footwork and ability to diagnose.

But when things get tough, be it because of the weather or circumstances of the game, expect Baylor to go right up the middle behind Richardson, turning its best road-grader into a snowplow.

Follow Dan Greenspan on Twitter @DanGreenspan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 