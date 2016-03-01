Baylor hoops star Gathers plans to play tight end for BU in 2016

Baylor had college football's biggest curiosity at the tight end position last season in 400-pound LaQuan McGowan.
This year, it appears they'll have it again, but in the form of Rico Gathers.
A power forward on the Bears' basketball team, Gathers (6-foot-8, 275 pounds) intends to remain at Baylor and join the football team as a tight end this fall, per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. Gathers had reportedly been planning to schedule a private workout for NFL teams this spring.
Gathers has announced that this season will be his last in college basketball. He's averaging nearly a double-double in the Big 12, with 11.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for a 21-8 Baylor team.
Tony Gonzalez, Jimmy Graham and Antonio Gates all played college basketball before developing outstanding NFL careers at the tight end position, so there is plenty of precedent for Gathers' path.
And given Baylor football coach Art Briles' creativity on the offensive side of the ball, there is plenty of anticipation, as well.