Baylor DT Andrew Billings intends to enter 2016 NFL Draft

Baylor defensive tackle Andrew Billings announced on Tuesday that he intends to enter the 2016 NFL Draft as an underclassman.
Billings, a 6-foot-2, 310-pound junior, is among the most highly regarded interior defensive line prospects in college football. He led the Bears this season with 15 tackles for loss, including 5.5 sacks, which tied for the team lead.
NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks was able to get an up-close look at Billings last month at the Russell Athletic Bowl and was impressed with his ability as a run-stuffer. Brooks compared him to the Seattle Seahawks' Brandon Mebane.
Billings intends to continue his studies at Baylor on a part-time basis until he earns his degree, per a statement posted by ESPN 1660 in Central Texas.
Underclassmen have until a Jan. 18 deadline to apply for early draft eligibility.