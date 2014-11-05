Baylor coach sees No. 1 overall potential in Shawn Oakman

Which draft? Oakman, a junior, could declare for 2015, or stick around Baylor another year and come out in 2016. At 6-foot-9, 280 pounds, his size and strength are freakish qualities that will drive his draft stock in the right direction regardless of when he chooses to turn pro. But if he wants to be the best football player he can be along with all those eye-popping measurables, there is much work to be done.