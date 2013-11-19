Baylor Bears LT Spencer Drango to undergo back surgery

Baylor is expected to be without starting left tackle Spencer Drango for the biggest game in school history this Saturday at Oklahoma State because of a back injury.
Drango will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured disk, the school confirmed Tuesday. Drango's injury was first reported by ESPN Central Texas.
Drango, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound redshirt sophomore from Cedar Park, Texas, had started the last 22 games at left tackle for Baylor.
Working alongside dominant left guard Cyril Richardson, Drango had emerged as a lynchpin of the Bears' balanced spread offense. Baylor is averaging 61 points and 684 yards of total offense per game (384 passing, 300 rushing).
Redshirt sophomore Pat Colbert is listed as Drango's backup on the depth chart for the de-facto Big 12 championship game against the Cowboys. Colbert has never started, but has seen playing time over the past two seasons as a reserve lineman.
Baylor is 9-0, 6-0 in conference, ranked No. 4 in the BCS and can secure at least a share of its first-ever Big 12 championship by winning two of its last three games.