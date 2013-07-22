Baylor 2013 season preview

RB Lache Seastrunk: Capable of a highlight-reel play every time he touches the ball, Seastrunk is on the short list of college football's most exciting players. He averaged a whopping 7.7 yards per carry, going from bit player to main back over the final six games (averaged 138.5 yards per game with six touchdowns). Due to a limited involvement in the passing game, Seastrunk might have to refine those skills. He originally signed with Oregon out of high school. Seastrunk's combination of size and speed is just unreal and will have NFL executives salivating.