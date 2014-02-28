Barry Switzer on Johnny Manziel: 'I'd never recruit a white QB'

As for his "white quarterback" remark, Switzer evidently forgot he had a few at Oklahoma, including Troy Aikman (an Oklahoma native who first went to OU before moving on to UCLA and then the Dallas Cowboys), Dean Blevins and Steve Davis. Davis led OU to an undefeated season in 1974 and the national title in 1975. Switzer also was offensive coordinator when Jack Mildren, who is white, quarterbacked the Sooners to an 11-1 mark in 1971. Mildren generally is considered the best quarterback in school history and one of the best option quarterbacks in college history.