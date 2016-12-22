Barry Sanders Jr.: No regrets about transfer to Oklahoma State

After three seasons as a reserve at Stanford, Barry J. Sanders transferred to Oklahoma State in the summer to wear the same uniform his famous father wore. And while the younger Sanders might not have gotten significant playing time in his only season as a Cowboy, he has no regrets about the decision.
"It's been fun," he said earlier this week, per The Oklahoman. "It's been a lot of fun, just being back home closer to family and friends, just getting a chance to do something I've always wanted to do. ... No regrets. I still have yet to have any true regrets in life, so I'm planning on keeping it that way."
That might not be a typical perspective for a transfer who got just 26 carries all season, fourth on the team among running backs. But the typical transfer doesn't have a Stanford degree already in hand, as Sanders does. Being a part of the program was clearly more important to Sanders than being one of its stars.
"The expectations are always to do whatever I'm asked to do and whatever I need to do for the team's success," Sanders said. "Just coming in, that was my mindset -- whatever the coaches' decisions were, I'm behind them 100 percent. My goals are to do what I'm asked to do."
Added OSU coach Mike Gundy: "He's been tremendous. He's going to do fantastic the rest of his life, and I'm glad that he's part of our team."
Barry Sanders Sr. rushed for 2,628 yards and 37 touchdowns at Oklahoma State in 1988, and set an NCAA record for single-season all-purpose yardage that was broken by Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey in 2015, who was a teammate of his son's at the time. Sanders Sr. went on to a Hall of Fame career of 10 years with the Detroit Lions.
Barry J. Sanders finished OSU's regular season with 82 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, and caught nine passes for another 45 yards. He's also shared punt-return duty for the Cowboys (7 for 88). Sanders will play his final college game on Dec. 29 in the Alamo Bowl against Colorado.