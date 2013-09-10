Bama's AJ McCarron terse with questions about Johnny Manziel

The Alabama quarterback's eight-minute interview with reporters Monday came off like eight minutes in a dentist chair for the fifth-year senior. He was asked about Alabama's loss to the Aggies last season, and a few other lines of questioning that fierce competitors like McCarron don't usually take especially well. To be clear, McCarron generally doesn't engage much with reporters, anyway, so it's not uncommon for him to come across as though he'd rather be anywhere else. But it was the questions McCarron took about his friend and Texas A&M quarterback Manziel that drew the shortest answers of all. It's game week at Alabama, and the Crimson Tide's signal-caller is clearly tired of the talk. See the video at al.com. Here are McCarron's responses, short and, in one case, non-verbal, to Manziel queries: