Baltimore Ravens keeping eye on NFL Media mock drafts

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome noted in a Tuesday news conference that the projections of analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis and others can be hard to miss on NFL Network.
"You can't (watch without) getting Daniel's and Charles Davis' (mock), and Bucky Brooks', and (Mike) Mayock's," Newsome said. "They all, they just scroll under there the whole time, you know?"
Newsome knows Jeremiah well.
Before scouting stops with the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, Jeremiah was a West Coast scout for the Ravens from 2005-2006. Ravens assistant general manager Eric DeCosta said he watches mock drafts to get a better idea of what other teams might be looking for in the draft.
"I look at all that stuff a lot. I believe, every team is different, but I like to try and get a sense for league value, how other teams see players," DeCosta said. "I think mock drafts are sometimes indicative of that. So I think that's something you should pay attention to."
Only time will tell -- the NFL draft will be held in Chicago April 28-30 -- if mock drafts are on target regarding the Ravens' plans with the No. 6 overall pick. Jeremiah has the Ravens taking versatile Oregon defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, as does Brooks. Davis projects the club to draft Notre Dame offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, while analyst Lance Zierlein sees Ohio State defensive end Joey Bosa falling to Baltimore.