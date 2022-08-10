With Mike Macdonald in charge, Ravens' D seeks redemption after frustrating, injury-riddled season

The Ravens should once again field one of the league's most disruptive pass defenses if they can stay healthy. Along with adding another veteran cornerback in Kyle Fuller this offseason, Baltimore has a bevy of talented safeties, from players familiar with the system (Chuck Clark, Tony Jefferson) to a major free-agent acquisition (Marcus Williams) to one of this year's two first-round picks (Kyle Hamilton).

"We have a lot of talent here," said Williams, who spent the previous five seasons with New Orleans. "We're going to ball out as long as we do our jobs. Each person has specific talents, and in this defense, we'll all be able to use them."

"It's a great problem to have and we're working through it," Macdonald said when asked about finding playing time for all his defensive backs. "The great thing is that, on a game-to-game basis, we can easily get to some things that [an offense] might not have seen that gives us the best matchups. That's probably the easiest way to go about it. But it's going to be a challenge for us to make sure the best guys are out there in given certain situations. Right now, we're still battling to see who earns this first tip of the cap, but as long as everybody stays healthy, we have a lot of flexibility to create the matchups we want to create."

Macdonald's creativity will mean just as much to how quickly this defense rebounds. He spent seven seasons in Baltimore before taking the defensive coordinator job at Michigan in 2021, helping the Wolverines claim their first Big Ten title in 17 years. Macdonald turned heads with his inventive schemes and ability to unlock the potential in star pass rushers like Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, the latter of whom Baltimore selected in the second round of this year's draft. The best thing he did in that job was realize that it's better to let the talent dictate a defense's personality instead of a relying too much on trusted schemes.

Macdonald came into Michigan thinking he might have to blitz more to harass opposing offenses. He quickly learned that he had two NFL-caliber edge rushers who could provide plenty of pressure on their own. Macdonald is now going through the same feeling-out process with the Ravens. He's seeing the value in not relying on his familiarity with some players who were here before he left or his comfort with the system that his predecessor, Don "Wink" Martindale, ran for the previous four seasons.