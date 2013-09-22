Ball State QB Keith Wenning off to great start, improves stock

Wenning threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 51-20 rout of Eastern Michigan. It was his school-record 10th 300-yard game, and he has reached the 300-yard plateau in every game this season. Wenning threw for 3,095 yards and 24 TDs last fall, and had four games with at least three TD passes; he is on a pace to throw for 3,938 yards this season.