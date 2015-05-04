Baldinger: This year's rookie WR class better than last year's

Two other early-round picks to watch are Devin Smith, chosen in the second round by the New York Jets, and Jaelen Strong, taken in the third round by the Houston Texans. The Jets were the only NFL team not to pass for at least 3,000 yards last season, and while Smith has some work to do on his route-running, he was a lethal deep threat at Ohio State. Houston lost Johnson to the Colts in free agency and needs someone to pair with DeAndre Hopkins; the hope is Strong eventually can be that guy. If that duo works out, it will be one of the biggest and most physical tandems in the league -- Hopkins is 6-1 and 218 pounds, while Strong is 6-2 and 217. Cecil Shorts, who led Jacksonville in receiving last season, was a free-agent addition this offseason.