Baldinger: Ezekiel Elliott could be draft's best player

"I think he might be the best overall player in the whole draft. I don't think I'm overstating that. I think his tape shows that," Baldinger said on NFL Network. "(I thought) When (Dallas) could not figure out a way to keep DeMarco Murray last year, that this team was going to go down, and they did. They went from 12-4 to 4-12. A lot of things happened, however, I think with that offensive line and the way they want to play football -- nothing against what (Darren) McFadden did (last) year, but we know his injury history -- they need a stud at that position. I think what their offensive success is predicated on."