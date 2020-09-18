Baker Mayfield's on the mend, Josh Allen's on the rise, Cam Newton's on the run

The microwave mentality that raises expectations in the NFL makes it harder for coaches and executives to patiently wait for young players to develop. But the Cleveland Browns would be wise to give Baker Mayfield time to realize his potential as a former No. 1 overall pick.

I know the Browns' QB1 has drawn plenty of skepticism over the past year, but the 25-year-old has enough tools to win -- and win big -- in Cleveland. We were reminded of this during the Browns' prime-time victory over the Bengals on Thursday Night Football. Mayfield led Cleveland to touchdowns in five of their eight full drives, including three of the first four. This shouldn't be shocking to anyone who's followed the former Heisman Trophy winner; yes, he suffered a sophomore slump in 2019, but one year prior, he broke the rookie record for touchdown passes despite only starting 13 games. Mayfield has the skills -- and surrounding cast -- to succeed.

Despite his inconsistencies as a passer from the pocket in the NFL, Mayfield can flourish in the Dawg Pound with the pieces around him. The Browns have an A+ rushing attack with a pair of five-star backs (Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt) toting the rock behind a quintet of people movers at the point of attack. On the perimeter, Cleveland boasts a couple of catch-and-run playmakers (Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry) with the potential to turn short passes into long gains. In addition, the offseason acquisition of tight end Austin Hooper gives the offense a legitimate threat over the middle of the field.

With first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski implementing a run-heavy scheme featuring a complementary play-action passing game that creates plenty of big-play opportunities for the quarterback, Cleveland has the perfect combination in place, with a star-studded cast playing in a QB-friendly scheme. If Mayfield sticks to the script, manages the game and enables his weapons to make the plays, the Browns will win on the strength of their talent alone.

The Browns' 35-30 victory over Cincinnati showcased the formula that can get this franchise back on track after a 6-10 2019 campaign. Mayfield completed 16 of 23 passes for 219 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Chubb and Hunt combined for 210 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 32 rushing attempts (6.6 ypa). OBJ finished the night with 74 yards on four catches, including a 43-yard touchdown on a spectacular double-move go-route down the boundary.

"It builds an enormous amount of confidence," Mayfield said in the postgame. "With us not having the extended week to prepare. Just to come out here and execute whatever is called. You go out there and do your job and trust in that system that there's going to be holes. You establish that run game that I keep hitting on and taking care of the ball, you're going to have success. So I think it's going to build confidence for us and us playing complimentary football with the defense. That's the scary part is if we start clicking and keep getting better, it's going to be a fun ride."

Prior to the win over Cincy, Mayfield hadn't been having much fun since his record-setting rookie year. He ranked second in the NFL with 21 interceptions last year (trailing only Jameis Winston's 30) and entered Thursday night's game with a 77.8 passer rating since the beginning of the 2019 season -- the worst mark among the 28 quarterbacks with 10-plus starts during that span. And in fact, he's now thrown a pick in eight straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

Those numbers and Mayfield's inconsistent play on film led many observers to question his long-term potential as a franchise quarterback. Although I don't see (and never viewed) Mayfield as a generational talent, his plight reminds me a lot of Jared Goff's situation in Los Angeles. The two-time Pro Bowler went from so-called bust to Super Bowl starter with a five-star supporting cast and A+ play-caller elevating his game. While critics still hit Goff with the "game manager" label, he's turned around the Rams' franchise and joined the 30 Million Dollar Club by strictly adhering to the script crafted by Sean McVay.