Baker Mayfield leads Oklahoma to road win over Baylor

Visiting OU upset the Bears, 44-34, on Saturday with 511 yards of total offense and just enough defense to stifle Baylor at key points of the second half during a rainstorm in Waco, Texas. It was the first loss of the year for Baylor (8-1), which had been ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Sooners (9-1), by contrast, figure to make a big jump in the CFP standings with the win over the Bears.