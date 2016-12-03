Baker Mayfield intends to return to Oklahoma in 2017

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield intends to return to play for the Sooners next year rather than entering the 2017 NFL Draft, giving the Sooners another year with one of the college game's most dynamic playmakers.
Mayfield cited a desire to win a third consecutive Big 12 title and an opportunity to win a College Football Playoff title, according to thefranchiseok.com.
College underclassmen have until a Jan. 16 deadline to file for early draft eligibility. If Mayfield follows through on his intention, he'll be skipping the chance to compete for draft position with what is expected to be a weak pool at the position. Mayfield (6-1, 210 pounds) has been a prolific performer for OU the last two years after transferring from Texas Tech as a walk-on. His TD-INT ratio over the last two years is 74-15.
Mayfield led the Sooners to a 38-20 win over rival Oklahoma State Saturday, completing 13 of 19 passes for 288 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. For the season, he's completed 235 of 330 passes (72 percent) for 3,669 yards, 38 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.
Other Oklahoma underclassmen who could face a draft entry decision include RBs Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon, and OT Orlando Brown, Jr. Sooners DL Charles Walker has already left the program to prepare for the draft.