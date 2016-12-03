Baker Mayfield intends to return to Oklahoma in 2017

College underclassmen have until a Jan. 16 deadline to file for early draft eligibility. If Mayfield follows through on his intention, he'll be skipping the chance to compete for draft position with what is expected to be a weak pool at the position. Mayfield (6-1, 210 pounds) has been a prolific performer for OU the last two years after transferring from Texas Tech as a walk-on. His TD-INT ratio over the last two years is 74-15.