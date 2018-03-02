Baker Mayfield: If there's anyone to turn around Browns, it's me

The Browns hold the No. 1 and 4 picks of the draft. The club invested a second-round pick in a quarterback last year in Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer, but after an 0-16 season and a change in general managers, Cleveland could easily be back in the market for a quarterback early in the draft. The always-confident Mayfield called himself the draft's most accurate quarterback "by far," and addressed concerns about his height (6-foot 5/8) as well.