Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers one win from NFC South title: 'It's a great opportunity for us'

Much like the Bucs season, Mayfield's career has experienced heavy pitching in rough waters. He burst onto the scene as a rookie with the Browns, eventually leading them to the postseason in 2020, but quickly washed out of Cleveland. Last year, he was traded to Carolina, where he lasted just six starts before requesting his release last December. Mayfield found new life in Los Angeles under Sean McVay, starting four tilts for the Rams.

In the offseason, Mayfield signed a low-cost one-year $4 million prove-it deal. He's proven it in every way.

"Obviously, free agency allowed me to pick the organizational stability and knowing what it is here," Mayfield said on Wednesday. "That's what you look for when you have an opportunity to choose. You look for that and then you do the best you can and make the most of it. Right now, I'm just trying to take it one game at a time, like I've mentioned the past few weeks, and just see where it goes."

With another win, he'll meet more incentives to boost his 2023 earnings, including $1 million for making the postseason.

Mayfield is averaging 239.9 passing yards per game with 26 TDs to eight TDs and currently sits with a career-high 96.2 passer rating.

The QB's play has been the leading cause of the Bucs resurgence. In the first 13 weeks, Mayfield had 18 TD passes with eight INTs as the offense scored 19.4 points per game. In the past three contests, the QB has eight passing TDs with zero INTs, as Tampa has scored 31.0 points per game. Toss in Mayfield's improved pocket presence, and an occasional run where he attempts to plow over a defender, and the Bucs have themselves a leader.

"I just think that's who he is. That's the kind of guy he is," Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday. "He doesn't have to put on a façade to go out there and be a leader. He does the things he normally does. He leads by example – sometimes he leads by vocality and he talks it. He leads by actions, as well. The type of guy he is is energized every day, motivated every day, focused every day and everybody sees that. He makes it easy to play for and easy to follow."

Mayfield's play has him in the discussion for AP Comeback Player of the Year -- an amorphous award that can go to a player "coming back" from just about anything (Geno Smith won last year for coming back from the bench).

"It's humbling. It's an honor," Mayfield said of being discussed for the award. "It's kind of a big-picture mindset -- if I take a step back and really look at it -- of all the things that I've had to weather in the last year. It really speaks volumes to this place right here. To be able to come in and be myself and be the best version of myself, they've allowed me to do that. That's been the best reason."