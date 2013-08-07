Bad blood exists between autograph dealers, Johnny Manziel

According to Rudolph, some 500 dealers lost eBay listings that were never autographed. The phrase 'Johnny Football' was enough for eBay to remove the listings, and suspend offenders for two weeks without so much as a warning. One could argue that the dealers should have had more of an issue with eBay for suspending them without giving them an opportunity to pull the items themselves. But any dealer who didn't care to distinguish between Manziel's move to patent the nickname and eBay's show of deference to that patent might be a viable candidate to deliver some payback.