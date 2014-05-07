Back issue flags LSU QB Zach Mettenberger

Several NFL teams have medically flagged LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger over a back condition called spondylolysis, although surgery is not required, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
For NFL clubs, the concern would be long-term durability if Mettenberger becomes an NFL starter and absorbs hits on a regular basis, but LSU trainer Jack Marucci told Rapoport the problem was a non-issue throughout Mettenberger's senior season at LSU.
"Did it flare up in his career? Yes. We would treat it and he'd be fine," Marucci said. "It wasn't something we thought was a chronic disc or something. He doesn't need surgery. There's no surgery for it. He's worked with our doctors. This shouldn't be a big deal as long as you treat it, we did some core stabilization. His senior year, we didn't even talk about it."
Marucci indicated the affliction is a common one for athletes and constitutes tiny fractures in the back area. Marucci said Mettenberger's case was less of a problem after LSU offensive coordinator Cam Cameron joined the Tigers staff last year and enlisted Tom House to make some changes to Mettenberger's throwing mechanics.