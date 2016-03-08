'Baby Gronk' says he has pre-draft visit scheduled with Browns

At 6-foot-2, 239 pounds, Gronkowski stood on his NFL Scouting Combine testing results in the running and jumping events on Tuesday, according to NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt, who had a full report on the K-State pro day. If he "killed it," as he said, he must have done so in position drills, which are often the only part of a pro-day workout that prospects who stand on their combine numbers participate in. Indeed, he performed well and showed off his athleticism in those drills on Tuesday, per Brandt. He ran a 4.71 40-yard dash, broad jumped 10 feet and recorded a 7.10-second 3-cone drill time at the combine.