'Baby Gronk' says he has pre-draft visit scheduled with Browns

Is he a fullback? Is he a tight end? Is he a special-teams ace?
However you might define Kansas State's Glenn Gronkowski, the younger brother of New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski, he must also be described as a high-energy guy. "Baby Gronk" had this to say about his efforts at Kansas State's pro-day Tuesday:
Gronkowski is attempting to become the fourth Gronkowski brother to make an NFL roster. He said on Tuesday that he has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the Cleveland Browns later this month, per The Topeka Capital-Journal's Herbie Teope.
At 6-foot-2, 239 pounds, Gronkowski stood on his NFL Scouting Combine testing results in the running and jumping events on Tuesday, according to NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt, who had a full report on the K-State pro day. If he "killed it," as he said, he must have done so in position drills, which are often the only part of a pro-day workout that prospects who stand on their combine numbers participate in. Indeed, he performed well and showed off his athleticism in those drills on Tuesday, per Brandt. He ran a 4.71 40-yard dash, broad jumped 10 feet and recorded a 7.10-second 3-cone drill time at the combine.