Autograph dealer delivers more Johnny Manziel allegations

According to the dealer, who was not named in Schad's story, Manziel signed items for him without payment during two autograph sessions, the first of which was at TAMU's team hotel the night before Manziel and the Aggies upset No. 1-ranked Alabama. It is unclear from the story whether Fitch's alleged request for payment happened before or after those sessions took place. As with Sunday's story by ESPN's "Outside the Lines," there is again no direct allegation that Manziel himself received any payments.