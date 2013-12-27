Austin Seferian-Jenkins set for draft after Washington bowl win

The other cornerstone of the Washington offense, Sankey showed tremendous vision and lateral movement on a pair of 11-yard scoring runs, the latter leaving Cougars standout linebacker Kyle Van Noy grasping at air. Though he did not play in the fourth quarter with an apparent hand injury, Sankey finished with 95 yards on 21 carries and caught three passes for 6 yards in what may well have been his final outing before declaring for draft.