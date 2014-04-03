Austin Seferian-Jenkins says he has eight team visits lined up

Washington tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins missed another chance to impress NFL scouts Wednesday when he had to bypass the Huskies' pro day because he still is recovering from foot surgery.
A stress fracture in his foot was found at February's NFL Scouting Combine. He said he expects to be healthy by "April 25 or 26," for the combine medical re-check.
He said he had played with the fractured foot -- "It was sore during the season" -- and admitted that not being able to show his talents in the run-up to the draft is "frustrating."
Seferian-Jenkins -- who measured in at 6-foot-5½ and 262 pounds at the combine -- said he has eight team visits lined up and also said he already has met with one team. At one point, he was considered a potential first-round pick because of his size and athleticism (he also played some basketball for the Huskies), but those days seemingly are gone. Not being able to work out does not help his cause.
Seferian-Jenkins' production dropped way off in his junior season after a strong sophomore campaign (69 receptions for 852 yards and seven TDs in 2012 and 36 receptions for 450 yards and eight TDs in 2013), but he still won the John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end last fall.
He is No. 2 on NFL Media draft analyst Mike Mayock's list of the top five tight ends, and he will vie with Texas Tech's Jace Amaro and Notre Dame's Troy Niklas to be the second tight end selected. North Carolina's Eric Ebron is expected to be the only tight end selected in the first round. Seferian-Jenkins should be off the board by the end of the second round, though.
