Austin Seferian-Jenkins leads top tight ends in 2014 NFL Draft

Jace Amaro, Texas Tech: Amaro announced after Tuesday's Holiday Bowl that he will enter the 2014 draft. He's been a very productive player for the Red Raiders, totaling 98 receptions for 1,240 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season. Amaro caught eight passes for 112 yards in the Holiday Bowl, finishing the season with 1,352 receiving yards to set the new NCAA single-season record for a tight end. He is an excellent athlete whom I expect to be the third tight end drafted, behind Ebron and Seferian-Jenkins. Amaro is a big, lean tight end who's got room to fill out; he's 260 pounds now, but could probably bulk up to 280.