Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Basketball made me a better tight end

Published: Apr 26, 2014 at 04:54 AM

At 6-foot-5 1/2, 262 pounds, Austin Seferian-Jenkins is part of the new breed of tight ends whose athletic skills could be applied on a basketball court just as easily as they could on a football field.

Raphael Chillious, an assistant coach on the Washington Huskies' basketball team, took note of the connection when he watched Seferian-Jenkins play hoops as a freshman walk-on. One skill in particular stood out -- Chillious linked Seferian-Jenkins' skills as a rebounder with his ability to high-point a football.

"A loose ball, a 50-50 ball -- if it can go either way, Austin knows to go get it," Chillious told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "You have to go get it. He has a great ability to go get it.

"Really, really rugged. Physical," Chillious said. "He did a good job of using his long arms legally."

That combination of size, physicality and ability to beat defenders to the ball is a big reason teams are so high on Seferian-Jenkins, who had 21 touchdown receptions in his career at Washington. It's why NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted in his latest mock draft that Seferian-Jenkins will be "an immediate impact player in the red zone."

Seferian-Jenkins says playing basketball helped him hone his skills as a tight end.

"It helped me out a lot," Seferian-Jenkins said. "I played basketball my whole life. It definitely helps. It translates to going up for rebounds and going up for balls in the end zone. Quick feet. It helps with getting in and out of your cuts. It definitely all translates to football."

Seferian-Jenkins is regarded as one of the three best tight ends in the 2014 draft, along with North Carolina's Eric Ebron and Texas Tech's Jace Amaro, two other tight ends with basketball backgrounds. Although Ebron is rated No. 1 at his position by most analysts, NFL Media analyst Charles Davis has noted that Seferian-Jenkins is a "more complete" tight end than him.

Jeremiah and NFL Network's Brian Baldinger are split on who will be the first tight end off the board -- Jeremiah says it will be Seferian-Jenkins, Baldinger says it will be Ebron -- but both project Seferian-Jenkins going to the Packers with the No. 21 pick.

Seferian-Jenkins told the Journal Sentinel he could definitely see himself in Green Bay.

"I think I'd fit in pretty well," he said. "We ran the no-huddle. I've been in the West Coast, pro-style offense. They have a great quarterback and great receivers up there. A great running back. It'd be cool to be a part of all that.

"It'd be great. It'd be awesome to be a part of that."

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW