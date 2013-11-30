Auburn Tigers LT Greg Robinson impressive in Iron Bowl start

Pass blocking: Robinson was decent, but not perfect, in the first half in pass protection. For the most part, he worked against Alabama linebacker Adrian Hubbard, but also saw some time against fast-rising freshman Jonathan Allen. He gave up a sack in which Hubbard beat him to the outside. Robinson held and practically tackled Hubbard on the play, but with help from Allen, Marshall went down for a loss of six yards. Otherwise, Robinson was solid on the edge, handling Hubbard or at times picking up an outside stunt by Pagan. A'Shawn Robinson sacked Marshall on a play where Robinson was working against Robinson, but the block was good enough, and Marshall took too long to get rid of the ball. ... Robinson also had trouble holding a couple of blocks on quick-screen and and hitch passes. Allen got away from him on one such play to help with a tackle for loss, and A'Shawn Robinson got away from him on another. ... A fourth-quarter sack by Alabama linebacker Trey DePriest came off Robinson's side, but the tackle was assigned to an inside rusher and DePriest took advantage of a missed assignment.