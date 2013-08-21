Auburn's Shon Coleman ready to contribute after cancer battle

Back in 2010, a rare form of cancer placed Shon Coleman's life, to say nothing of his football career, in danger.
Today, he's just a play away from seeing action for the Auburn Tigers.
One of the top offensive line recruits in the nation three years ago, Coleman was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia not long after signing with AU, and spent what would have been his freshman season much more concerned about making sure the cancer was in remission than anything football related.
As al.com reports, however, Coleman is finally ready to take the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and enters the 2013 season as the backup to Greg Robinson at left tackle. Cleared to practice in the spring of 2012, Coleman has been working to return to playing shape for more than a year. Yet after all that time off, Auburn offensive line coach J.B. Grimes delivered a glowing review of Coleman's pass protection skills:
"When they can take that bad step or a guy gives them a head move inside and they bite on it and then they go back outside, but he's still long enough to get that outside hand on him, that's God," Grimes said. "God has taken over there. That ain't coaching. That's the good Lord giving a guy the ability to do some things that a normal human being can't do. I really believe Shon Coleman is one of those guys."
Robinson, himself one of the more promising young left tackles in the Southeastern Conference, won't be easy for Coleman to unseat. But for a player whose college career has been on hold for three years, just having the chance to do so is a blessing.