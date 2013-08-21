Auburn's Shon Coleman ready to contribute after cancer battle

"When they can take that bad step or a guy gives them a head move inside and they bite on it and then they go back outside, but he's still long enough to get that outside hand on him, that's God," Grimes said. "God has taken over there. That ain't coaching. That's the good Lord giving a guy the ability to do some things that a normal human being can't do. I really believe Shon Coleman is one of those guys."