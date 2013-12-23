Auburn's Gus Malzahn takes AP Coach of the Year honors

After the Tigers went 3-9 overall and 0-8 in the SEC under former coach Gene Chizik last year, Malzahn took over the program and led the team to a 12-1 record, including a win over defending national champion Alabama and an SEC title game win over Missouri that set up a potential national title. Malzahn's zone read-option offense has helped spark the improvement with the SEC's most effective rushing attack and the growth of first-year starting quarterback Nick Marshall.