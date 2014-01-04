Auburn's Greg Robinson considering family in draft decision

Auburn offensive tackle Greg Robinson is just days away from announcing whether he'll crash the NFL draft party with two years of college eligibility remaining, or return to the Tigers next season as one of the elite offensive line prospects for the 2015 draft.
But as Auburn continues preparations for Monday's BCS championship game against Florida State, Robinson indicated that providing for his family will be a consideration, be it this year or next.
"My family is not in the best situation financially, but really the most important (thing) is just making the best decision for me and helping my family out down the road," Robinson said. "I'm really doing everything for myself because at the end of the day I'm the one that got to make the decision I've got to make."
Robinson (6-5, 305 pounds), whom NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah raved about in his review of Auburn prospects, has enjoyed a dominant season at left tackle as a third-year sophomore. Asked if he was projected as a first-round pick by the NFL Draft Advisory Board, Robinson said, "It came back pretty good."
If Robinson enters the draft, he could significantly shake up the pecking order of the top left tackles available. College Football 24/7 posted in-game analysis of Robinson against two of the toughest run defenses on Auburn's schedule -- against Alabama in the Iron Bowl and against Missouri in the SEC title game -- and he was impressive in both contests.