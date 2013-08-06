Auburn's Demetruce McNeal out with staph infection

Auburn safety Demetruce McNeal, one of the stronger pro prospects on the Tigers' roster, has yet to participate in fall camp due to a staph infection that required surgery, according to Tigers defensive coordinator Ellis Johnson.
McNeal is considered day to day, per al.com, but has been watching practice from the sidelines. It's been no small matter as the Tigers look to develop a quality secondary that ranked 47th in the nation in pass defense last year. Said Johnson: "Right now, we're thin at safety and we can't afford for (backup Josh) Holsey to have to learn three positions."
McNeal made 90 tackles last season and a team-best seven tackles for loss for the Tigers.
It's not the only infection to hit one of the better talents in the SEC this summer. Florida running back Matt Jones is out indefinitely with a viral infection.