Auburn's Dee Ford, Princeton's Caraun Reid stellar on defense

Nebraska CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste and Utah CB Keith McGill entered the week viewed as two of the most intriguing cornerback prospects in the draft based on their physically imposing frames. The duo didn't disappoint scouts in attendance with their play, as each showed better than anticipated cover skills and awareness in the Senior Bowl. Jean-Baptiste made a few plays on the ball utilizing "off" technique, which is surprising considering his size suggests he would be better served to play press coverage at the line of scrimmage. McGill also displayed solid cover skills on the perimeter. He quickly exploded out of his pedal to record a knockdown in the third quarter, showcasing his short area burst and anticipation. McGill later added a game-clinching interception in the fourth quarter to seal the deal. With Jean-Baptiste and McGill flashing adequate cover skills in space, teams looking for big, athletic corners with movement skills will take a long, hard look at the duo leading up to the draft.