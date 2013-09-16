Auburn's Dee Ford impressive in season debut

Auburn defensive coordinator Ellis Johnson has indicated for the past two weeks that the AU coaching staff didn't want to put pass rusher Dee Ford, coming off a knee injury, back on the field prematurely.
The Tigers' top pass rusher led his unit with six tackles and two quarterback hurries, helping AU to a 24-20 win that snapped a 10-game SEC losing streak that dated back to 2011.
"I just knew I had to knock some rust off and really get back into the feel, because it's one thing to practice and it's one thing to play the game. So I definitely got that feel back for game-like situations," Ford said.
Ford led the Tigers in sacks last season with six. His preparation for this season was cut short by a ligament strain in his left knee sustained in fall camp. Ford's debut met with a mobile quarterback in MSU's Dak Prescott, who rushed for more than 100 yards. He'll have a much more stationary target -- albeit a more talented one than Prescott -- next Saturday against LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger.
He'll also have a formidable task in talented LSU left tackle La'El Collins, one of the SEC's best pass protectors.
Ford's size (6-foot-2, 240 pounds) make the senior more of a linebacker prospect for the NFL than a defensive end.