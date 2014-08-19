Auburn's Carl Lawson having 'remarkable' ACL injury recovery

Lawson (6-foot-2, 261 pounds) was expected to be Auburn's top pass rusher this season in the wake of Dee Ford's departure, and a "normal" ACL rehab would have him back no earlier than the first week of November. At that point, Auburn still would have five regular-season games remaining. But what does a "remarkable rehab" mean for a return date? Auburn plays LSU on Oct. 4 and South Carolina on Oct. 25. Could he possibly return for either of those? It seems unlikely.