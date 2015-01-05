Auburn QB Nick Marshall willing to try new position

One NFL club might see Nick Marshall as a quarterback, another as a wide receiver or a defensive back. But whatever the former Auburn star's path to NFL football might be, the senior is now willing to travel it at any of those positions.
That's something of a departure from the stance Marshall took on the position question after his junior year, when he was determined to continue his career as a quarterback. And who can blame him? After all, when he found himself at defensive back after he signed with Georgia, he knew quarterback was where he wanted to be. So after he was dismissed from the program by coach Mark Richt for disciplinary reasons, he picked a junior college, and later Auburn, because they wanted to put him back at the position he loved.
A new round of question marks about whether Marshall can play quarterback at a higher level of football is now upon him as preparation for the 2015 NFL Draft begins for the senior. Marshall made significant improvement as a passer in 2014, completing 178 of 293 passes for a career-high 2,532 yards and 20 touchdowns. But it's the athleticism that he showed in rushing for over 100 yards in four games that intrigue scouts about Marshall's skills elsewhere on the field.
At 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, he has the size to play receiver, cornerback or safety, and more than enough speed for any of the three. It remains to be seen which position group Marshall will work out with at the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis next month.