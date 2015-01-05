Auburn QB Nick Marshall willing to try new position

That's something of a departure from the stance Marshall took on the position question after his junior year, when he was determined to continue his career as a quarterback. And who can blame him? After all, when he found himself at defensive back after he signed with Georgia, he knew quarterback was where he wanted to be. So after he was dismissed from the program by coach Mark Richt for disciplinary reasons, he picked a junior college, and later Auburn, because they wanted to put him back at the position he loved.