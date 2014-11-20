Auburn QB Nick Marshall open to position change in NFL

Moving to running back could be an option for Marshall, too. He has ripped defenses for 739 rushing yards on just 122 attempts with 11 touchdowns this season, despite the NCAA stat policy that subtracts yards lost via sacks from rushing yards for quarterbacks. It would certainly be less of an NFL adjustment than would a move to safety or cornerback. And a successful precedent is already in place: Jacksonville Jaguars running back Denard Robinson, a quarterback at Michigan, leads the team in rushing and is averaging 4.8 yards per carry.