Auburn QB Nick Marshall ideally suited to play safety in NFL

Thus, he could be destined to play another position as a pro. While some observers have speculated that Marshall would be an intriguing possibility as an offensive weapon due to his athleticism and running skills, I believe he would make an ideal safety at the next level. He possesses the size to match up with wide receivers and tight ends in space, but also has a solid understanding of offensive concepts, which would help him play faster in the back end. With communication skills also valued heavily at the position, Marshall's experience as an offensive leader could help him become an ideal traffic cop in the secondary.