Auburn QB Nick Marshall cited for possession of marijuana

Given the flurry of activity surrounding news of LeBron James' return to Cleveland, Friday was probably a good day to have bad news surface and maybe fly under the radar a bit.
Not that it matters for Nick Marshall.
The Auburn quarterback was cited Friday afternoon for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. Reynolds, Ga., Police Chief Lonnie Holder said he and another officer smelled marijuana after pulling Marshall over for a window-tint violation, per The Associated Press. The AP reported Holder said they found 8-10 grams of marijuana under the passenger-side visor.
Marshall was not arrested.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn released a statement expressing his disappointment with the news about Marshall.
"I am aware of the situation that happened earlier today with Nick. I'm very disappointed and I will address it with him accordingly," Malzahn's statement read.
Marshall will not have to appear for a Sept. 10 court date if he pays fines of $1,000 for marijuana possession and $100 for the window-tint violation, per The AP.
The quarterback led the Tigers to the National Championship Game last season after transferring in from junior college. Just two days ago the school announced that Marshall would be one of three players representing the program at SEC Media Days with the delegation slated to face the media first on Monday morning.