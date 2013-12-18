Auburn OL Reese Dismukes seeks feedback from advisory board

Auburn center Reese Dismukes has applied for feedback from the NFL Draft Advisory Board, the junior confirmed Wednesday.
Dismukes (6-foot-3, 297 pounds), according to al.com, came across as though his draft status was more of a curiosity than a sign of his intentions, however.
"I mean, I'm kind of just doing that to get a look at it," he said. "I'm not really sure, I'm not really thinking about it right now."
The All-SEC veteran, a third-year starter, is one of two Auburn offensive linemen who may consider early draft entry, along with left tackle Greg Robinson. Robinson is just a third-year sophomore, but has become a fast-riser in draft circles who has the potential to be a No. 1 overall pick, according to his position coach, J.B. Grimes.
Dismukes and Robinson have helped lead a resurgent Tigers offense, particularly with a dominant rushing attack that propelled Auburn into the BCS National Championship Game with late-season wins over Alabama and Missouri.
"He's the glue," Grimes said of Dismukes. "He's what holds it all together. The finest leader I've ever had, tough, smart, fast, quick, strong, balanced, just one of the best football players I've ever been around."