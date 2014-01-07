Auburn OL Greg Robinson turning pro early

One of the fastest-rising underclassmen in college football will cash in with two years of college eligibility remaining as Auburn left tackle Greg Robinson announced via Twitter that he intends to enter the 2014 NFL Draft:
Although Robinson was nowhere near the draft radar when his redshirt sophomore season got underway in September, the move comes as little surprise to those who have followed his dominating performance up front to help key the Auburn rushing attack that paved the way to a 12-2 record and a berth in the BCS championship game.
A menacing run blocker at 6-foot-5, 305 pounds, Robinson drew rave reviews from NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah for his performance in the title-game loss to Florida State Monday. He was equally impressive in a win over Alabama, and his position coach recently suggested he had the potential to be a No. 1 overall pick given another year in college.
Robinson, however, will take his chances May 8-10 as one of the top left tackles available.