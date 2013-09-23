Auburn loses WR Jaylon Denson for season

Auburn wide receiver Jaylon Denson is expected to miss the rest of the season after tearing the patellar tendon in his left knee during Auburn's loss to LSU Saturday night.
Things we learned
From Stanford learning a lesson against ASU to Baylor's offensive onslaught, here are the things we learned from the fourth weekend of college football play. **More ...**
"It's not good, we've probably lost him for the year," Lashlee said. "That's a big loss for us. He's a guy that's really been the leader for us, plays a lot of snaps, does a lot of things that maybe people don't see. (But) that's just going to give (other) guys another opportunity to step up."
Denson had caught three passes for 45 yards on the season. Modest numbers, although AU has been slow to open up its passing attack while breaking in new quarterback Nick Marshall.
Auburn looked successfully to Sammie Coates for most of its passing success Saturday against LSU. Coates had 139 receiving yards, the most by a receiver against LSU this season.