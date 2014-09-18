Auburn locks down Kansas State WR Tyler Lockett in 20-14 win

Without the help of suspended safety Jermaine Whitehead, and facing a raucous KSU crowd, the Tigers' secondary limited Lockett to just 45 yards receiving on six catches. Lockett (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) is a candidate for the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver after pulling in 1,262 receiving yards last season. But the Thursday night primetime stage ended up being little more than a missed opportunity for the senior wide receiver. His worst moment was no doubt a would-be touchdown that he bobbled in the Auburn end zone before it was intercepted late in the first quarter.