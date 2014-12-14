Auburn freshman football player Jakell Mitchell killed in shooting

An Auburn freshman football player was shot and killed early Sunday morning at an apartment complex near the Auburn campus, according to AL.com.
Jakell Mitchell, who was expected to compete for a starting job in 2015, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the East Alabama Medical Center in Auburn, where he was pronounced dead. Police are treating the death as a homocide. No suspects or motives have been identified.
Auburn Athletic Director Jay Jacobs acknowledged the death on his Twitter account.
The apartment complex where Mitchell was shot was the same one where former Auburn players Ed Christian and Ladarious Phillips, along with another man, were murdered two years ago. Their killer is expected to be sentenced next month.
Mitchell, an H-Back and tight end, redshirted this past season, but was expected to play a big part in 2015 with seniors Brandon Fulse and C.J. Uzomah moving on.