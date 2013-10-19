Auburn DE Dee Ford delivers key sacks of Johnny Manziel

But it was Ford's sack of Manziel two plays earlier, on a 2nd-and-10 play with less than a minute left, that may have been even more crucial. It was the 8-yard loss on that play that put Manziel in true desperation position, facing 3rd-and-18 from the Auburn 26 with just 28 seconds left. They were the only two tackles Ford made all day, but they were perhaps the biggest AU made.