Auburn DE Dee Ford delivers key sacks of Johnny Manziel

Published: Oct 19, 2013 at 02:00 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread
Dee-Ford-131019-TOS.jpg

Of all the defensive ends that can say they once sacked Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, most will tell their grandchildren about the sack without telling them about the blowout loss to the Aggies and the 400 yards Johnny Football posted in the same game.

Dee Ford, on the other hand, will have a true heartbreaker story to tell.

About broken Aggies hearts, anyway.

The Auburn defensive end sacked Manziel not once but twice during a desperation drive that could easily have resulted in just another thrilling win, and another opposing skin hanging on Manziel's wall. Ford, one of the Tigers' top NFL prospects as a pass rusher who projects as an outside linebacker at the pro level, dropped Manziel for a loss of 22 on 4th-and-13 to put the game away for a 45-41 win for Auburn, with just a few seconds remaining.

But it was Ford's sack of Manziel two plays earlier, on a 2nd-and-10 play with less than a minute left, that may have been even more crucial. It was the 8-yard loss on that play that put Manziel in true desperation position, facing 3rd-and-18 from the Auburn 26 with just 28 seconds left. They were the only two tackles Ford made all day, but they were perhaps the biggest AU made.

Ford, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound senior, is projected primarily as a late-round pick for next year's draft. His season started late due to a knee injury, but he is now averaging one sack per game with five on the season.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.