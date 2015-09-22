Auburn benches QB Jeremy Johnson, will start Sean White

Malzahn also announced that defensive end Carl Lawson, a preseason All-SEC pick, will miss an "extended period of time" with a hip injury. Malzahn said he is hopeful the third-year sophomore can return before the end of the season, which by extension suggests he might not. In a worst-case scenario, Lawson could go two entire seasons with only one game played. He missed all of 2014 with a knee injury, and played well against Louisville in the season opener (two tackles for loss) before being sidelined with the hip issue.